Odisha’s Anadrone Systems set to manufacture advanced defence equipment for Army, Air Force

Odisha-based Anadrone Systems has bagged the contract to supply advanced defence equipment to the Indian Army and the Air Force, officials said.

The company will supply 125 Manoeuvrable Expendable Aerial Targets (MEAT) and associated equipment worth ₹96 crore, under the Make in India-II category, meant for research and development projects, they said.

“Such endeavours will further boost the Make in Odisha program of the state, which is keen to promote defence, aerospace and other new-age industries,” Anadrone Systems MD Anant Bhalotia said on January 28.

Commenting on the development, Brig (retd.) L.C. Patnaik said such initiatives will attract more MSMEs to participate in defence projects, which will ultimately reduce the import burden and promote the indigenous defence manufacturing sector of India.