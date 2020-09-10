Odisha’s 2 SOG personnel die in fight with Maoists

The exchange of fire left five CPI (Maoist) cadres, four women and a man, dead, police say

Two personnel of Odisha police’s Special Operation Group (SOG), a special force raised to combat left-wing extremists, died of the injuries they sustained in a gunfight between security forces and CPI (Maoist) cadres in the bordering areas of Kandhamal-Kalahandi districts, police said.

The two SOG personnel were identified as Sudhir Kumar Tudu and Debasis Sethy. While Tudu hailed from Sanbhadua village under Suliapada police station in Mayurbhanj district, Sethy was from Angapada village under Rajkishornagar police station limit of Angul district.

On the basis of reliable intelligence input, an operation was launched by the Kalahandi police in Madan Ramput area on Tuesday. The SOG and the District Voluntary Force (DVF), a special constabulary unit of the State Police, participated in the operation.

According to Kalahandi Superintendent of Police Battula Gangadhar, there could be around 40 to 50 ultras in the forest. It was suspected that the cadres belonged to the Kalahandi-Kandhamal-Boudh-Nayagarh (KKBN) division of the CPI (Maoist). Security forces have seized huge cache of weapons.

Successful operations

The SOG was created in 2004 to combat the CPI (Maoist), which was dominating many areas in Odisha. Over the years, the force has tasted many operational successes.

According to the proceeding of the last meeting of the Unified Command, 157 Maoists have been killed in SOG’s operations from 2010. In the same period, 1,438 have been arrested.

In July last, the SOG and the DVF bravely confronted left rebels in Kandhamal. On July 5, four left-wing extremists were killed near Tumudibandh area of Kandhamal. Next day, another naxalite was killed in the same area. On July 23, two more extremists were killed in exchange of fire.

State police sources said the number of Maoist cadres operating in Odisha has come down significantly.