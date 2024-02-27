Odisha writes to NTCA for introduction of tigers in Similipal Tiger Reserve from other landscapes

February 27, 2024 07:24 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

Concerned over the presence of a sizeable number of pseudo-melanistic tigers in its Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) largely due to inbreeding, the Odisha government has written National Tiger Conservation Authority to consider introducing female tigers in Similipal from other landscapes.

The All Odisha Tiger Estimation (AOTE-2023-24), a report of which was released on Monday, says a total of 30 tigers were found in the State’s forests and with 24 adult unique tigers, STR currently holds the largest share of the State’s tiger population. Similipal also holds all the adult female tigers of the State.

“Total 13 adult tigers [seven females and six males] were found to be pseudo-melanistic in Similipal, and no other wild habitat in the world has pseudo-melanistic tigers,” AOTE report says.

“Presence of melanistic tigers is surely result of inbreeding in the present tiger population of Similipal. However, it is not a cause of concern. We want to increase genetic diversity in Similipal for which we want to introduce female tigers from other regions,” Susant Nanda, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife), said.

Mr. Nanda informed, “the introduction of female tigers from other regions would take time and will be done after proper studies.”

Odisha’s attempt to reintroduce tiger has been marred by setbacks. In 2018, the State government had initiated a tiger reintroduction programme in Satkosia, intending to introduce three pairs of tigers from Madhya Pradesh. While one pair was successfully relocated, tragedy struck as one of the tigers fell victim to poachers’ traps. Another tiger was kept in an enclosure after it ventured into human settlements within the Satkosia region.

A study titled ‘High frequency of an otherwise rare phenotype in a small and isolated tiger population’ conducted by multiple authors including Uma Ramkrishnan, molecular ecologist and professor at National Centre for Biological Sciences, Bengaluru, says approximately 37% of tigers in the STR are pseudo-melanistic, characterised by wide, merged stripes.

“The high frequency of the pseudo-melanistic tigers in Similipal and the apparent absence everywhere else suggests strong stochastic effects and inbreeding operating locally in this population,” the study says.

Similipal’s tigers are found to move within an isolated habitat although the forest range is one of the largest tracts of contiguous forest in the State.

The State government recently announced to establish a melanistic tiger safari – a first of its kind in the world, in buffer region of Similipal. To be established in 200 hectares of area, the safari will showcase the rare melanistic tigers.