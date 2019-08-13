‘Odisha would get floods due to Polavaram dam’

Recent waterlogging and slow drainage of floodwaters in Motu tehsil of Odisha’s Malkangiri district hints at the vagaries this region would face after completion of the Polavaram project in adjoining Andhra Pradesh, alleged anti-Polavaram organisations and leaders of Odisha.

According to Malkangiri district residents, this year the Saveri river overflowed and flooded large areas of Motu and Kalimela tehsils. The region was similarly flooded in 1986 and 2006. However, then the floodwaters had receded in a day or two after the rain stopped. But this year the water has not receded even after a week. The CPI(M)’s Odisha unit, peasants’ organisation All India Kisan Mazdoor Sabha and the People’s Forum Against Polavaram have blamed the flood on the Polavaram project. CPI(M) Odisha secretary Ali Kishor Patnaik demanded that the State government take note of the recent flood situation and on the basis of a detailed survey approach the Supreme Court on the issue.

AIKMS national secretary Bhalachandra Shadangi said, “What was feared in Malkangiri district has happened, but the State government has not come up with any detailed report on the possible losses in Odisha.”

Chhattisgarh too hit

According to AIKMS, the State Water Resources Department had in July 2018 conducted a survey in the areas to be affected, but the report has not been made public yet. PFAP added that Konta tehsil in Chhattisgarh has also suffered floods this year due to the Polavaram project.