Odisha worried over entry of trains without prior information

The Odisha government on Sunday urged people to inform authorities about arrival of returnees as it expected a large number of ‘unannounced’ returns of Odias to the State.

“Due to lockdowns, people stuck outside were returning to the State in pre-approved transport system such as train and flight. They were being sent to their village in controlled manner after checking at border check-posts, train stations and airport. The government used to obtain advance information about people. Subsequently, quarantine facilities were being provided,” said Pradeep Kumar Jena, Special Relief Commissioner, here.

Regulation changed

But, the Central government effected changes in standard regulation of people’s return from outside by running regular special trains.

The Centre also proposed to throw air travel open from Monday and resume general train service in coming weeks.

“There is huge possibility of people entering Odisha without prior information. From now on, we may face problem in providing systematic and controlled quarantine. So people are requested to inform the government anyone returning home without information,” he urged.

Mr. Jena elaborated further, “earlier, Shramik Special trains were being sent to our State after obtaining our consent. The Indian Railway used to give detail information about people travelling by special trains. Subsequently, we used to make elaborate plan for taking people from train to quarantine centres. Now, the system is done away with. Now, special trains can travel to Odisha without prior consent of receiving State.”

“It is observed that a large number of trains are coming to State unannounced. It will not be easy to provide them quarantine facility,” he said.

On Saturday night, 12 Shramik Special train started journey from Telangana to Odisha.

The Telangana Government has not intimated about the running of trains to Odisha. As per Indian Railway, about 20,000 people would arrive in Odisha. It caught the State government unaware.

‘No reimbursement’

Train fare of those returning State without prior information may not be reimbursed, he warned.

“Although there has been increase in number of COVID-19 positive cases, it is not a matter of concern. The situation is under control. It is possible because we have been efficiently able to quarantine people returning from outside,” said Mr. Jena adding that no community spread has taken place in the State.