Odisha women commission steps in to stop bizarre practice of not allowing women as first passengers in buses

July 28, 2023 08:04 am | Updated 08:04 am IST - BHUBANESWAR

The Odisha State Commission for Women (OSCW) has intervened to stop the bizarre practice of not letting women board buses as their first passenger.

Bus operators consider allowing women as their first passenger into a vacant bus as bad omen and wait for a male passenger to board the bus first.

The OSCW has now written to the State Transport Commissioner bringing the prevailing practice to his notice.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In order to avoid future inconveniences to women passengers and protect their safety and dignity, it is requested to ensure that buses (both government and private) allow women as first passenger,” says the order of the Commission.

Ghasiram Panda, a social activist, had made a representation at the women’s panel. Mr. Panda said, “Not allowing women as first passengers in buses is evil practice. It hurts women psychologically. Women also feel insulted amidst dozens of passengers.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT