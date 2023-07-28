ADVERTISEMENT

Odisha women commission steps in to stop bizarre practice of not allowing women as first passengers in buses

July 28, 2023 08:04 am | Updated 08:04 am IST - BHUBANESWAR

Women passengers are made to wait for a male passenger to enter first into buses 

Satyasundar Barik

The OSCW has intervened to stop the bizarre practice of not letting women board buses as their first passenger. | representative image | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

The Odisha State Commission for Women (OSCW) has intervened to stop the bizarre practice of not letting women board buses as their first passenger.

Bus operators consider allowing women as their first passenger into a vacant bus as bad omen and wait for a male passenger to board the bus first.

The OSCW has now written to the State Transport Commissioner bringing the prevailing practice to his notice.

“In order to avoid future inconveniences to women passengers and protect their safety and dignity, it is requested to ensure that buses (both government and private) allow women as first passenger,” says the order of the Commission.

Ghasiram Panda, a social activist, had made a representation at the women’s panel. Mr. Panda said, “Not allowing women as first passengers in buses is evil practice. It hurts women psychologically. Women also feel insulted amidst dozens of passengers.”

