Odisha woman sarpanch begs for a living

The word sarpanch conjures up the image of rural authority, a person solving problems of villagers and getting development works executed. But in a mockery of both the privilege and the grass roots governance system supposed to empower the disadvantaged, a sarpanch in Odisha’s Ganjam district has been found begging for her survival.

Hema Naik, the woman sarpanch of Badapalli panchayat under Khallikote block of Ganjam district, has been seeing going from house to house seeking alms.

Ms. Naik belongs to the scheduled caste community. She became sarpanch of Badapalli, a predominantly tribal panchayat, after the post was reserved for women scheduled caste candidates.

However, her election to the top post in the panchayat did not bring about any change in her financial status. According to villagers, she continued to remain dependent on begging. Her tenure as sarpanch will end early next year.

Though her husband works as peon in the panchayat office and one son works as daily wager, their earnings are not adequate.

Incidentally, Ms. Naik was present alongside Khallikote MLA Suryamani Baidya, who had gone to Badipalli to distribute the smart health cards under the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), a few days ago. A day after the event she returned to begging again.

When contacted Block Development Officer of Khallikote, Mitali Patra, acknowledged receiving information about the woman sarpanch’s dire straits six months ago.

“Information about Badapalli sarpanch begging on street was forwarded to us from Chief Minister’s Grievance Cell about six months ago. Subsequently, we carried out an investigation to ascertain the fact. The sarpanch told us that she was not begging in the panchayat,” said Ms. Patra.

The BDO explained that, “Since she [Ms Naik] was not educated and had little exposure to the outside world, she was taking the help of her husband and son to handle the day-to-day affairs of the panchayat. As a sarpanch she receives an honorarium of ₹2,350 per month.”

Her husband has been collecting the honorarium on her behalf.

While the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD government’s 50% reservation in three-tier panchayati raj institutions on basis of caste and gender has been hailed as an attempt to empower women and socially excluded groups, instances such as Ms Naik reveal the tokenism in the process.

In a few panchayats in coastal districts, the post of sarpanch is reserved for tribals though there are no tribal communities in the particular panchayat.

“We will send a team to understand the circumstance under which the Badapalli sarpanch is forced to beg. As she gets monthly honorarium, she does not require begging. The news is certainly depressing one and sends a wrong message to society,” said Ms. Patra.