Odisha woman, mother of 11, driven out of home by husband after she opts for tubectomy 

February 18, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

A tribal woman who opted for a tubectomy, a permanent birth control procedure, after having given birth to 11 children, was driven out from her home by her husband in Odisha’s Keonjhar district.

After spending two days under the open sky in Dimiria village under Telkoi Block, Janaki Dehury (38), the distraught mother, was given shelter in the Community Health Centre at Telkoi, along with three children, including her month-old baby.

Ms. Dehury, who belongs to the Bhuyan tribe, was married to Rabi Dehury about 17 years ago. After her marriage, she underwent pregnancies every year or two years.

“The woman has given birth to 11 children. While one died soon after the birth, 10 children are alive. I, along with a male health worker, had tried to explain the danger of giving birth to so many children to the couple. I myself told the woman that it would be risky for her to deliver a child again,” Bijaylaxmi Biswal, an Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) worker in Dimiria.

Of the 11 children, the older daughter, aged about 17 years, is missing, while two minor sons have found jobs in a shop and at a decorator’s outlet.

When she gave birth to a baby boy a month ago, the ASHA worker visited her again and persuaded her to undergo a tubectomy. This time, Ms. Dehury mustered courage and agreed to the birth control measure against the wishes of her husband. She was operated upon at a camp in Telkoi on February 14.

“My husband was not in favour of my undergoing the operation. When I went for the tubectomy, my husband threw me out of our home and threatened to kill me. After the death one child, I now have 10 children. The frequent pregnancies were having an adverse impact on my health,” Ms. Dehury said.

“Despite delivering 11 children, the woman was doing household chores and agricultural work. After I found her spending nights outside her home, I volunteered to shift her to a hospital,” Ms. Biswal said.

Mr. Dehury, who is reportedly addicted to consuming ganja (cannabis), threatened everyone, including ASHA workers who tried to make him understand the gravity of the situation. He held the view that his wife could no longer worship at their home following her sterilisation. Villagers were trying to persuade him change his rigid outlook.