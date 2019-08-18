Odisha woman gets alimony after 27-year fight

Twenty-seven years after filing a case seeking maintenance from her estranged husband, a woman in Bhubaneswar now sees a glimmer of hope of getting regular alimony.

In the long court battle, the woman not only had to justify her rightful claim for an allowance, but also had to establish the identity of her husband as the man she was really married to.

The curious case of Sabita Chand, now 56, and her estranged husband Ashok Kumar Das alias Ashok Kumar Chand has hopefully come to an end, with a family court in Bhubaneswar directing immediate release of a maintenance fee to her.

Ashok Kumar Chand, who worked in the Indian Railways, had married Ms. Chand in 1985 by concealing his identity.

In 1992, Ms. Chand filed a case in the court seeking maintenance.

Earlier this month, the court directed the bank manager to transfer one-third of his pension to Ms. Chand.