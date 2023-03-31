ADVERTISEMENT

Odisha withdraws Bill allowing acquisition of irrigated multi-cropped land, and social impact study exemptions

March 31, 2023 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

The Bill to amend Odisha’s 2013 land acquisition law had aimed to streamline the handover of hassle-free land to a range of public infrastructure and industrial projects

Satyasundar Barik

File photo of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. The Odisha Government on March 31, 2023, withdrew the controversial Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (Odisha Amendment) Bill 2023, which was introduced to hand over hassle-free land to different industrial projects.  | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Faced with severe criticism over its proposal to axe the mandatory provision of social impact assessment studies from its land acquisition law, the Odisha Government on March 31 withdrew the amendment Bill.

ALSO READ
10% land utilised after 25 years of acquisition in Odisha 

The Biju Janata Dal government had recently introduced the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (Odisha Amendment) Bill 2023 in the State Assembly to hand over hassle-free land to different industrial projects.

The government has not assigned any reason for withdrawal of the Bill.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Hassle-free land’

An exemption from providing social impact assessment (SIA) reports would have been applicable to vital projects concerning national security and defence, public infrastructure such as educational and health institutions, electrification, irrigation and drinking water projects, government and local self-government offices, affordable housing for poor people, industrial corridors, industrial projects, and all linear projects, including State and National Highways, the government stated in its Bill.

According to the statement attached to the Bill, the government, through Make-in-Odisha initiatives, intended to attract private investments in mega projects across sectors to fast-track the process of development of the State. Providing hassle-free land to project proponents under the existing Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 was a major challenge for the State government.

Controversial exemptions

The controversial provision in the amendment Bill, for which the government came under criticism, would have exempted certain projects from the 2013 law’s blanket ban on acquiring irrigated multi-cropped land. The amendment would have also exempted some projects from the 2013 law’s special provision for food security and the provision of lapsing of the SIA study report under Section 14, both of which were found to be causing delays in land acquisition.

In a separate development, the State government also withdrew the Odisha State Commission for Backward Classes (Amendment) Bill 2023 and the Odisha Apartment (Ownership and Management) Bill, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US