Odisha waives examination fee for Class X

The decision would benefit six lakh students, says Naveen Patnaik

The Odisha government on Tuesday announced waiver of examination fee of Class X students, who would appear at the examinations in a few months from now.

“The decision would benefit six lakh students. The government would bear ₹27 crore towards the exemption,” said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in a statement.

Each student pays ₹420 as fee for the matriculation examination. The State government started physical classes for Class X students from January 8.