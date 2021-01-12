Other States

Odisha waives examination fee for Class X

Naveen Patnaik. File.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Odisha government on Tuesday announced waiver of examination fee of Class X students, who would appear at the examinations in a few months from now.

“The decision would benefit six lakh students. The government would bear ₹27 crore towards the exemption,” said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in a statement.

Each student pays ₹420 as fee for the matriculation examination. The State government started physical classes for Class X students from January 8.

