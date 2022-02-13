Odisha vigilance arrests Additional District Magistrate

He faces charges of amassing properties

The Odisha vigilance directorate has arrested an Additional District Magistrate (ADM) on charges of amassing properties disproportionate to his known source of income.

Sundargarh ADM Biswajit Mohapatra was arrested and produced in the Court of Special Judge Vigilance, Bhubaneswar, which remanded him in judicial custody.

“We have detected massive moveable and immoveable properties from the ADM — ₹2.48 crore was found in the shape of bank fixed deposits (₹1.95 crore), mutual funds (₹32.05 lakh) and insurance premium (₹10.79 lakh),” said M. Radhakrishnan, SP (Vigilance).

“Besides, a large number of suspicious transactions were found in the bank accounts. Chartered accountant, bank consultant and the financial wing of Odisha Vigilance are scrutinising the documents,” said Mr. Radhakrishnan.

The Vigilance SP said 10 patches of land were believed to have been purchased by the ADM in Bhubaneswar and Jagatsinghpur, the value of which would run into crores of rupees.

One double–storeyed building at Naharkanta on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar is estimated to be worth ₹89 lakh based on preliminary assessment. One apartment in a posh locality of Bhubaneswar was also found.

While being produced before the vigilance court, Mr. Mohapatra said he had done no wrong and he would produce the source of money used for purchasing properties at an appropriate time.