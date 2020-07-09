Odisha uses satellite technology to prevent encroachment of govt land

BHUBANESWAR

09 July 2020 03:27 IST

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday unveiled BLUIS which would monitor changes in all government lands in Bhubaneswar by leveraging high resolution satellite imagery

Encroachment of government land in capital city of Bhubaneswar will no more be easy for land grabbers as the Bhubaneswar Land Use Intelligence System (BLUIS), a web and mobile-based solution, launched by Odisha government would raise alarm over attempts to change the land use.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday unveiled BLUIS which would monitor changes in all government lands in Bhubaneswar by leveraging high resolution satellite imagery, thus making Odisha the first state in the country to tap space technology and artificial intelligence for safeguarding government lands.

According to government, BLUIS is a geo-tagged repository of all the government lands in Bhubaneswar, created through high resolution satellite imagery to detect all changes taking place on government lands.

Advertising

Advertising

“Bhubaneswar is one of the fastest growing cities in India witnessing land use changes on a daily basis. In the process, precious public land is prone to encroachment. The present mechanism of detection and enforcement lacks adequate transparency and accountability,” a senior officer said emphasizing on real time monitoring.

“A mobile application would alert the enforcement authorities of any new construction on government lands. The GPS on the application guides the enforcement staff to the exact location. Evidence of enforcement is uploaded on the application as geo-tagged images and videos,” he said. As per follow-up action, a case will be filed for removing encroachment.

The Litigation Management System, an online application to record information of legal cases and enable end-to-end communication between government officials and advocates during different stages of a case, was also launched.

It provides a smart technology solution to monitor court cases from initiation, online appointment scheduling and allotment of case to government advocate for preparation and submission of counter affidavit.