Odisha train crash | Survivors remain traumatised; some wait for news of missing loved ones

June 03, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

Many survivors of the train crash in Odisha on June 2 were unscathed but the close shave with death and the potential loss of loved ones for some has left them emotionally disturbed.

Sachin Kumar, 20, from Nawada district of Bihar had boarded the ill-fated Coromandel Express to spend some time with his brother who has a shop in Chennai. “I was sitting on the upper berth of a general coach of Coromandel Express. Sudden, the train shook violently. Within a fraction of second, the berth was upside down. When I managed to bring myself out of the coach, I did not find my brother Rabindra,” narrated Sachin, who despite his injuries refused to leave the accident site without his brother.

Also read: Odisha train accident | Citizens rush to hospitals to donate blood

At Bahanaga railway station, many passengers could be seen wandering in search of loved ones who were separated in the accident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Sachin is temporarily sheltering in the home of Annapurna Lenka, a local resident.

Sharing the premises is Rabi Ranjan Singh, who was travelling in B-1 compartment of Coromandel Express. He and his family were not injured.

“By God’s grace, we are safe. When we came out of our coach, the surroundings were devastated. Many people were trapped below the coaches and their shrieks for help were deafening. I will never forget the sight,” said Mr. Singh.

Anubhab Das, a PhD scholar from the Sundarbans, had a lucky escape too. He was in the first AC coach, which got derailed but the passengers were safe. “I am extremely thankful to have escaped unscathed. Limbless bodies and a bloodbath on the train tracks. It was a sight that I will never forget,” he said. He said that he continued to feel traumatised even 24 hours after the accident.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT