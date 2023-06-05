Odisha train accident | Nitish indirectly asks Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to resign, cites his own exmaple

June 05, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - Patna

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on June 5 indirectly asked Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to resign over the devastating triple train collision incident in Balasore district of Odisha by citing his own example.

Mr. Kumar recalled how he had resigned as Railway Minister when a train accident had occurred in West Bengal’s Gaisal in 1999 under the regime of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. It was for the first time Mr. Kumar had broken his silence on the triple train accident which has claimed 275 lives and left more than 1,000 injured.

Calling the incident tragic, Mr. Kumar said, “In the government of Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji, when I was serving as the Railway Minister, a train accident took place in West Bengal. When I went to the spot and saw the dead bodies, I was deeply pained and I immediately resigned from the post of Railway Minister but Atal ji did not accept it. I requested him once again to resign after which he accepted my resignation. After a year and a half, when I was again made the Railway Minister, I had told the Prime Minister to work on what was decided from the point of railway safety. It was because of that the condition of the railway improved.”

Mr. Kumar said this during the sidelines of a porgramme organised on the occasion of Sampoorna Kranti Diwas, a state function near the statue of late Jayaprakash Narayan, the great revolutionary and freedom fighter.

The Railway Board has already recommended a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Odisha incident.

Mr. Kumar further said that the train accident should be properly looked into as to what was the reason for the incident. He expressed his disappointment over the merger of the Railway Budget into the main budget.

“Earlier the Budget of the Railway was presented separately. There was a detailed discussion on the Railway Budget in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The MPs used to listen and their problems were also used to get resolved. This government has abolished the Railway Budget. In the past also one or two ministers have resigned following the train accident. The Ministry of Railways is an old ministry and it is necessary for the Railway to take care of the safety and convenience of the people, but everything has been finished by the new government, they don’t have any sense,” Mr. Kumar asserted.

He also reminded that a lot of developmental work was done in Gujarat when he was Railway Minister. Mr. Kumar stressed that the Prime Minister does not remember the work done in his state and he should have a thought on it.

Asked about whether the present Railway Minister should resign or not, Mr. Kumar said, “I don’t want to comment on anyone, I have just expressed my own thoughts over the incident. I had pleaded in front of Atal ji with folded hands and by touching his feet to accept my resignation. Why should I ask anyone to resign? “