ADVERTISEMENT

Odisha train accident | CBI begins probe, collects first-hand report

June 06, 2023 03:12 pm | Updated 04:18 pm IST - Balasore

The CBI will probe criminal angles into the accident as the Railways suspect sabotage and outside intervention behind the accident

The Hindu Bureau

CBI officials arrive at the station manager’s room at Bahanga Bazar during their investigation into the triple-train accident, in Balasore district, on June 6, 2023 | Photo Credit: PTI

The Central Bureau of Investigation has taken over the probe into the train accident involving Coromandel Express, Yashwantpur-Howrah Express and a goods train in Odisha’s Bahanaga Bazar on June 2, in which at least 278 people were killed and over 900 injured.

ALSO READ
Congress slams government for seeking CBI probe into Balasore rail accident

EDITORIAL | Tragic track: on the Balasore train accident and corrective measures by the Indian Railways

The CBI has re-registered the case on a reference from the Ministry of Railways and consent of the State government. “A CBI team has reached Balasore to gather evidence,” said an agency official.

Earlier, based on a complaint from Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police Papu Kumar Naik, the case was registered at the Balasore Government Railway police station alleging that “negligence” led to the incident.

ALSO READ
How an ISKCON temple near Balasore train accident site is helping victims, volunteers

“Due to collision of 12841 Howrah-Chennai Coromandel Express and 12864 Yeshwantpur-Howrah Express, the coaches of both trains overturned, causing death of more than 100 and injuries to several hundreds of passengers. The bodies and injured passengers were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Balasore; the Community Health Centre, Soro and the District Headquarters Hospital, Bhadrak and rescue operation was continuing,” said the FIR.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“At present, culpability of specific railway employees is not ascertained, which will be unearthed during investigation,” it said.

On Monday, the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety, SE Circle, Shailesh Kumar Pathak had visited the spot and spoke to people about the accident as part of his probe.

The reason behind the accident will be known after completion of investigations by CBI and CCRS, an official said, adding that the GRP in Balasore had registered an FIR and is also probing into the accident.

ALSO READ
Trinamool Congress behind Odisha train accident, alleges Suvendu Adhikari

The Coromandel Express crashed into a stationary goods train, derailing most of its coaches at 7 p.m. on June 2.

A few coaches of Coromandel toppled over the last few coaches of the Bengaluru-Howrah Express which was passing by at the same time.

Of the 278 dead persons, 177 bodies have been identified and handed over to their families.

(With inputs from PTI)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US