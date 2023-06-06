Odisha train accident | CBI begins probe, collects first-hand report

June 06, 2023 03:12 pm | Updated 04:18 pm IST - Balasore

The Central Bureau of Investigation has taken over the probe into the train accident involving Coromandel Express, Yashwantpur-Howrah Express and a goods train in Odisha’s Bahanaga Bazar on June 2, in which at least 278 people were killed and over 900 injured.

EDITORIAL | Tragic track: on the Balasore train accident and corrective measures by the Indian Railways

The CBI has re-registered the case on a reference from the Ministry of Railways and consent of the State government. “A CBI team has reached Balasore to gather evidence,” said an agency official.

Earlier, based on a complaint from Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police Papu Kumar Naik, the case was registered at the Balasore Government Railway police station alleging that “negligence” led to the incident.

“Due to collision of 12841 Howrah-Chennai Coromandel Express and 12864 Yeshwantpur-Howrah Express, the coaches of both trains overturned, causing death of more than 100 and injuries to several hundreds of passengers. The bodies and injured passengers were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Balasore; the Community Health Centre, Soro and the District Headquarters Hospital, Bhadrak and rescue operation was continuing,” said the FIR.

“At present, culpability of specific railway employees is not ascertained, which will be unearthed during investigation,” it said.

On Monday, the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety, SE Circle, Shailesh Kumar Pathak had visited the spot and spoke to people about the accident as part of his probe.

The reason behind the accident will be known after completion of investigations by CBI and CCRS, an official said, adding that the GRP in Balasore had registered an FIR and is also probing into the accident.

The Coromandel Express crashed into a stationary goods train, derailing most of its coaches at 7 p.m. on June 2.

A few coaches of Coromandel toppled over the last few coaches of the Bengaluru-Howrah Express which was passing by at the same time.

Of the 278 dead persons, 177 bodies have been identified and handed over to their families.

(With inputs from PTI)

