Odisha to start boating facilities by December

State will identify 100 vast waterbodies

The Odisha government has set out to identify 100 vast waterbodies where boating facilities could be started for tourists by December.

Although outlook for tourism economy recovery remains highly uncertain with the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic showing no signs of subsiding and the third wave already predicted, the government decided to encourage eco-tourism.

At a high level meeting, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra directed Forest and Environment, Water Resources and Tourism departments to jointly identify around 100 spots for starting boating.

The departments have been asked to come up with the list in a month and take steps to set up the floating jetties so that activities should start by December, said Mr. Mohapatra in a statement.

“Proper identification of location and their promotion will attract private investment that will take the State’s eco-tourism to next higher level,” he said.

As per the plan, woman self-help groups and van surakshya samities and local communities should be provided adequate training and orientation to manage these places. Odisha has around 118 small and big dams including the major dams where boating facilities could be provided for tourists. Some lakes such as Chilika and Ansupa always add value to eco-tourism.

Meanwhile, the Centre has identified four protected areas having huge prospects in eco-tourism. These are Bhitarkanika Wildlife Sanctuary and National Park, Chilika Wildlife Sanctuary, Gahirmatha (Marine) Wildlife Sanctuary and Nandankanan Wildlife Sanctuary.