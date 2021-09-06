Odisha to set up a school at ₹100-crore investment

BHUBANESWAR

The proposed school is likely to help create role models in varied fields with students expected to crack all-India examinations, according to Odisha government

The Odisha government accelerated its school transformation programme by proposing to set up an ‘iconic’ school at the investment of ₹100 crore here.

The proposed school, according to the government, is likely to help create role models in varied fields with students expected to crack all-India examinations. The school will have a total of 1,000 students — 500 each in Classes 11 and 12.

Meritorious students drawn from all corners of the State would get an opportunity to study in the school which would be set up on 25 acres on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

It will have features such as language laboratory, smart class, mathematics and high technology computer application centre. Qualified resource persons would impart education. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik laid the foundation stone for the school on Sunday. “This iconic school will become a milestone in school education in the State,” he said.

Moreover, Odisha Adarsh Vidyalayas (OAV), which have been set up at block headquarters to provide free quality education in English to the students, are set to be reinvented.

Each OAV will prepare a 10-year vision document or roadmap highlighting what it will achieve in 10 years’ time-frame.

According to new strategy, all OAVs will be green campus and comply with net zero emission standards by 2025. According to new target, OAVs will be talent centres and at least one student from the school is expected to crack one of the national entrance examinations each year.

“OAVs will conduct a mock United Nation session to highlight global issues and interconnections in sustainable climate planning, besides carrying out community service of ‘each one teach one’ to gain practical experience in the field of education,” said the State government.

Last month, the government launched transformed high schools in Ganjam district. These have all the features similar to those of modern private schools. All MLAs were asked to visit those schools so that the transformation could be replicated in 1,000 existing ones in the State.