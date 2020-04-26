Odisha to send buses to Gujarat to bring back stranded workers

The Odisha government on April 26 announced that it would send buses to Gujarat to bring back stranded migrant workers.

The decision was taken after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan held a discussion on the issue through video conferencing..

Odisha and Gujarat will soon constitute a coordination committee comprising two officers each from both the States. The committee will decide on the modalities of bringing back stranded workers safely from a distance of more than 1,600 km.

“Buses will be mainly used for transportation of stranded workers from Gujarat. The decision on using other modes of transport will be taken at a later stage,” said Mr. Patnaik. He urged his Gujarat counterparts to ensure their safety and food security.

“Registration has been made mandatory for all those who wish to come back to their native places. Suitable arrangements are being made so that they can be sent to quarantine facility immediately upon their arrival,” said the Odisha CM.

As per the decision, the State government of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh will be requested to waive road tax on buses to be used for bringing the workers back.

The Odisha government has started registration of inbound migrant workers from April 24. It is expecting arrival of 5 lakh of workers from other States. However, as per D. K. Singh, the State Panchayati Raj secretary, total Odia workers stranded in other States could be around 7.5 lakh.

Quarantine facilities

The State government has created quarantine facilities in around 7,000 panchayats with more than two lakh bed capacity. The government will gradually scale up the facilities to five lakh.

Workers stuck outside Odisha are increasingly getting impatient following extension of lockdown period to May 3. Ahead of the second lockdown, Odia migrant workers had resorted to an agitation in Surat. They had gathered on the street protesting shortage of food and non-payment of salaries.

Gujarat has a high concentration of Odia migrant workers, majority of who are from Ganjam, the home district of Chief Minister Patnaik.