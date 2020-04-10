Odisha to scale up testing

Odisha is all set to scale up COVID-19 testing with the Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), Bhubaneswar, readying an advanced testing facility to test about 1,000 samples a day.

The machine – Cobas 6800 – is a high-throughput machine having automated platform to carry out faster and effective testing of samples to detect COVID-19, according to Sanghamitra Pati, Director of RMRC.

“RMRC, Bhubaneswar, is one of the two centres in the country to have this testing equipment. With this, we can increase our testing capacity from current 300 to 1,000 samples per day by next week,” Dr. Pati said on Friday.

With the Cobas 6800 set to be used for testing, the Odisha government has announced it will screen about two lakh people, including a large number of migrant labourers who would return to the State in future, said State Director of Medical Education and Training C.B.K. Mohanty.

Migrant workers

“We are concerned about the migrant workers who are under tremendous mental stress to reach their homes. The government wants them to be with their families instead of sending them to quarantine facilities,” said Dr. Mohanty.

“The faster screening will dispel mistrust in the mind of their fellow villagers. Those who will be found negative in testing will be allowed to enter their villages,” he added.

The government was strictly following the guidelines specified by the Indian Council of Medical Research to enhance COVID-19 testing, clarified Sanjay Kumar Singh, Secretary, Information & Public Relations Department.

At present, RMRC, Bhubaneswar, AIIMS Bhubaneswar and SCB Medical College & Hospital at Cuttack are carrying put COVID-190 tests. MKCG Medical College & Hospital, Berhampur. and Institute of Life Sciences, Bhubaneswar. have already been authorised to commence testing soon.