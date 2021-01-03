Odisha to reopen schools for Class X, XII from Jan. 8

BHUBANESWAR

03 January 2021 01:28 IST

This would ensure 100 days of classroom teaching before Board exams

The Odisha government on Saturday announced to reopen schools for Classes X and XII from January 8 in order to ensure 100 days of classroom teaching before their final Board examinations.

While Class X students will attend classes from January 8 to April 26, Class XII students will cover their courses between January 8 and April 28. The students will have to appear in practical examinations before final examinations.

The Board of Secondary Education will conduct Class X examinations from May 3 to May 15 and for Class XII between May 15 and June 11. “The decision has been taken so that the students of our State can appear for all India competitive tests,” said the School and Mass Education Department.

The standard operating procedures issued for schools for reopening and conducting examinations would be applicable to all the government, government-aided and private educational institutes affiliated to CBSE and ICSE and other Boards.

The government has set a pre-condition that the students would attend classes only with the written consent of their parents.

“The District Collectors will have the final authority to take decisions to the time and method of school reopening,” says the State school reopening plan.