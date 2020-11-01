Odisha to reopen schools after Nov. 15

All academic institutions barring classes 9 to 12 will remain closed till Nov. 30

With COVID-19 positive cases recording a steady decline over the past few weeks, the Odisha government on Saturday allowed to start the process of reopening schools for Class 9 to 12 in a graded manner after November 15.

However, all academic institutions will remain closed till November 30. The State government revised the guideline for the month of November hours after it issued the first one. Initially, the government announced to open schools for higher classes from November 16.

“The School and Mass Education Department may take appropriate decision with regard to the date of reopening of schools under its control in respect of 9th to 12th standard, in a graded manner, after November 15 in consultation with relevant stakeholders and issue necessary standard operating procedure (SOP),” says the guideline.

Notwithstanding closure of academic institutions, the government has permitted certain academic activities such as conduct of examinations, evaluation and administrative activities.

“School and Mass Education and Higher Education Department may permit teaching and non-teaching staff to be called to schools for online teaching, telecounselling and related works in areas outside containment zones only as per SOP issued by Union Ministries of Education and Health and Family Welfare,” the guideline says.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in March, schools have remained closed. Teachers have been involved in evaluation of examination papers in some schools and door-to-door survey in COVID-19 affected areas.

Online classes

Online classes in Odisha have not been as successful as like those in other States due to poor internet connectivity in remote areas. School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Das had admitted that only 22 lakh out of 60 lakh students had access to online classes. The number dropped again as parents returned to workplace with the families’ only smartphones following lifting of lockdown.

Apart from broadcast classes through televisions and online classes through smartphones and computers, the Department tried to rope in radio to reach out to students stranded in their villages.

In anticipation of opening of schools, the School and Mass Education Department had started cleaning and sanitisation of classrooms during the past few days.

Higher education institutions will be permitted to open only for research scholars and post-graduate students in science and technology stream requiring laboratory and experimental works.

In another significant decision, the government has allowed local authorities including District Magistrates or Municipal Commissioners to open places of worship with appropriate restrictions based on local assessment of the situation and in due consultation with relevant stakeholders.

International air travel, except as permitted by the Ministry of Home Affairs, will remain closed till November 30. Large social, political, sports establishment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other congregations will remain prohibited till November 30. Ceiling on number of persons for marriages and funerals is 200 and 50 respectively.