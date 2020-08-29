Odisha to provide free transport, accommodation to JEE candidates

State’s COVID-19 tally inching closer to one lakh mark

The Odisha government on Friday announced to provide free transportation and accommodation to 37,000 candidates of Joint Entrance Examinations for reaching 26 different examination centres in seven towns.

The JEE (Main) examinations are scheduled to be held between September 1 and 6. National Testing Agency (NTA) is going ahead with the examinations despite Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressing reservations on holding it in wake of COVID-19 pandemic and flood situation.

“The government will provide free transportation and accommodation to all candidates and their parents those are facing problems in appearing examination. The government has also relaxed COVID-29 guidelines for movement of students,” said Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy here on Friday.

District collectors and superintendents have been asked to ensure smooth movement of vehicles carrying candidates and their accompanying parents.

According to Sanjay Singh, Skill Development and Technical Education Secretary, polytechnic and ITI colleges in each district have been declared as nodal centres for coordinating with candidates. Private and government engineering college hostels will be opened for all candidates and their parents for free stay. Similar arrangement will be done for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test to be held on September 13.

Odisha CM had sought for postponement of examinations in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

With 3,682 new coronavirus cases reported in past 24 hours, the highest single day surge so far, Odisha’s total count of COVID-19 infections is fast inching close to one lakh mark.

The State’s COVID-19 tally has now jumped to 94,668 cases following addition over 3,000 cases in past three consecutive days. Total 456 people have so far died of COVID-19 in the State.

Of the 3,682 new cases reported on Friday, highest 775 cases were detected in Khordha district of which capital city of Bhubaneswar is part of. Khordha was followed by Rayagada and Cuttack districts with 495 and 369 cases respectively.

According to bulletin, 3,371 coronavirus cases were added to the tally on August 25 and next day (August 26), 3,384 more cases were reported. The State has been reporting above 2,000 daily COVID-19 cases.

While Ganjam, Odisha’s COVID-19 epicentre, continued to lead the table with 17,287 cases, Khordha was closely following the southern district with 14,700 cases. Cuttack’s tally reached 7,386. Rayagada and Sundargarh with 4,215 each were placed at fourth and fifth positions. After recovery of 65,323 cases, active cases stood at 28,836. In Rayagada district, 157 in mates in Rayagada jail and 61 inmates in Gunupur jail were found to be infected with virus.