Odisha to move SC over border dispute with Andhra Pradesh

The Odisha government on Monday decided to move Supreme Court challenging the conduct of panchayat elections in three of its villages in Koraput district and violation status quo in respect to border dispute.
“Andhra Pradesh is conducting panchayat elections in three of our bordering villages. It is violation of status quo continuing as per the Supreme Court order. We will challenge the election as well as other administrative steps being taken by Andhra Pradesh in our villages in the top court,” said Bishnupada Sethi, Revenue and Disaster Management Secretary, here.
“The last general and Assembly elections had been conducted by Odisha in the three villages. How could Andhra Pradesh hold election in the same place now,” questioned Mr. Sethi.
According to sources, the State government is in favour of an amicable solution to the border dispute.
Deployment of police force to guard the territory is likely to escalate the situation and make matter worse for people living on both sides of border.
Koraput district administration on Monday consulted with the Advocate General of Odisha on this issue.
Names to be changed
Andhra Pradesh is scheduled to hold panchayat elections in three villages — Talaganjeipadar, Patusineri and Phagunseneri in Kotia gram panchayat by changing their names to Ganjeibadara, Pattuchennuru and Pagluchennuru on February 13.
Nominations have been filed for the post of Sarpanch and Ward Members from the three villages.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath