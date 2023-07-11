ADVERTISEMENT

Odisha to make available urban amenities in rural areas 

July 11, 2023 11:12 am | Updated 11:12 am IST - BHUBANESWAR

Fast-growing rural areas adjacent to urban centres will receive the government’s focused attention like that of urban areas under Odisha Rural-Urban Transition Policy, approved by Odisha Chief Minister

Satyasundar Barik

Representational image of road construction in Puri | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

Odisha government is all set to implement an ‘Odisha Rural-Urban Transition Policy’ under which basic amenities and infrastructure will be made available in the fast-growing rural areas adjoining the cities.

The new policy aimed at introducing a series of progressive and pragmatic measures to address the challenges of unplanned and unregulated urbanisation has received approval of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Presently, 19% of Odisha’s population resides in urban areas which is expected to reach 21% by 2031. The growth of census towns or peri-urban areas account for nearly 40% of the urbanisation in the State.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a government statement, the existing system of notification of a rural area as an urban area brings about abrupt changes in the political and administrative set-up, impacting the citizens’ socio-economic conditions as there is no window period for them to accommodate the sudden change.

Stating that these peri-urban and ‘rurban [rural-urban]’ areas were grappling with the challenge of inadequate access to social infrastructure and civic amenities and services even after declaring such areas as urban areas, the government attributed the situation to the absence of a comprehensive policy and robust institutions to contain unplanned urbanisation.

As a significant shift from the previous system, the Rural-Urban Transition Policy aims to provide urban civic amenities to the people in the identified rural areas much before the areas are formally notified as urban areas.

“Now, rural areas after an intensive process of identification will be declared as urban areas coming into effect from the date on which the tenure of the existing elected representatives expires,” the policy says.

“During the interim period, the notified rural area will be taken up for up-gradation of infrastructure and services to provide all urban services on par with the adjacent urban areas. Moreover, ward delimitation and other administrative measures will also be put in place so that from the effective date, the area will start functioning as a full-fledged urban area with all required urban infrastructure and services,” it says.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Orissa

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US