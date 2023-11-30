Odisha to livestream the 2024 annual higher secondary examination

November 30, 2023 04:43 pm | Updated 05:28 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

In an attempt to address the issue of malpractice and mismanagement, Odisha’s School and Mass Education department has decided to livestream the proceedings at examination centres during the 2024 annual Plus Two examinations.

Though almost all examinations are under close circuit television supervision, the government decided to elevate the level of security by making the examinations live.

“Live footage of examinations will be procured in the same way as webcasting from polling booths is done during elections. The livestream will enable officials positioned at State control room to address any attempt of sabotage,” Ashwini Mishra, chairperson of the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This will be the first livestreaming of any examination in the State; principals across Odisha have been asked to ensure CCTV cameras are installed at vantage points within college premises.

Mr. Mishra made it clear that the livestream will be taken up at selected examination centres basing on logistics, internet connectivity, and risk assessment.

“The examination centres where squads cannot reach at short notices will be prioritised for livestreaming,” said CHSE chairperson.

“In order to conduct the 2024 annual higher secondary examination in a smooth and transparent manner, it is mandatory on the part of all higher secondary schools affiliated with the CHSE to record the proceedings of the strong room, the centre superintendent office, the examination halls, and in all laboratories,” the CHSE Controller of Examinations said in a recent note to college principals in the State.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.