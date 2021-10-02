Odisha to join AMRUT-2 and SBM-2: Patnaik

This was announced by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik while speaking at the launch of AMRUT-2 and SBM-2 through videoconferencing

The Odisha government said that the State will partner with the Central government in successful implementation of the flagship missions like AMRUT-2 and Swachha Bharat Mission 2.0.

This was announced by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik while speaking at the launch of Atal Misson for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 and SBM 2.0 through videoconferencing on October 1.

“I am happy that the Union Government is launching AMRUT 2.0 and SBM 2.0. Odisha will partner with the Central government in successful implementation of these flagship missions and work towards improving the livability standards for our urban population. I thank the Hon’ble PM for giving me this opportunity to share our experiences," Mr. Patnaik said.

Mr. Patnaik also informed the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, that Odisha government has targeted to provide tap water connection to all houses in the cities by December 2022. He said the State has implemented the Centre’s AMRUT Mission since its launch in 2015 and has achieved substantial improvement in the urban water supply sector and septage management across nine major towns of Odisha.

Water supply and septage projects with an investment of about ₹1,600 crore have been implemented in the State, he said, adding that with the implementation of the projects and urban reform measures under AMRUT, Odisha has been securing the first position in the country consecutively for the last 3 years.

“I am glad to share that so far, 27 cities out of 114 cities have achieved 100% tap water house connections including Bhubaneswar City which has become the 1st and only Million Plus City to achieve this status, we have targeted to achieve 100% house connections in all our cities by December 2022,” Mr. Patnaik said.

While talking about taking the provision of drinking water to next level, Mr. Patnaik said Odisha has started its ‘Drink from Tap’ mission under the State’s 5T initiative. Under this mission, 24×7 water supply of directly drinkable from tap, meeting IS 10500 quality standards is being provided to all households of Puri.

The Chief Minister said Puri city has become the first city in the country to achieve this unique distinction of joining the league of international cities like London, New York, Singapore and Tokyo. “This will reduce 400 tonne of plastic waste annually in pilgrim city of Puri,” Mr. Patnaik said.

He also said that this trans-formative initiative is being expanded to 17 more cities including Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Berhampur and Rourkela.

On faecal sludge management, the Chief Minister said nine cities were supported under AMRUT Mission including Puri city where a co-treatment facility converging sewage and septage treatment process has been set up. “At present, 55 treatment facilities are functioning and are fully managed by our Mission Sakthi Women Self Help Groups,” he said.