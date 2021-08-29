Odisha to increase vaccination pace

The Odisha government on Saturday directed all District Collectors to ramp up vaccination drive to achieve administration of 3.5 lakh doses per day.

“The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has now nearly doubled the monthly vaccine allocation to States, and faster vaccine consumption will lead to higher allocation for the State,” Pradipta Mohapatra, Additional Chief Secretary (Health), said in a communication to all district and urban body heads.

Though the scarcity of syringes was raised by some districts, it was resolved, said Mr. Mohapatra.

He directed the Collectors to vaccinate all the beneficiaries and teachers and non-teaching staff of government and private schools who are due to get second doses. Vaccination of all pregnant women should also be given priority.

By August 26, the State had administered 2.07 crore doses — 1.58 crore as first dose and 49 lakh as second dose. About 14.5 lakh beneficiaries were due for second dose vaccination.

The Centre assured to allocate 9,92,380 doses of Covishield and 1,24,590 doses of Covaxin as additional quantity for August 2021.