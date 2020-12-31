Odisha to create a special wing to probe crimes against women, children

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced the creation of a special wing in the State police to deal with offences against women and children.

Addressing the valedictory session of the 62nd senior police commissioners’ conference, Mr. Patnaik said, “crime against women and children remains our focus area. I announce the creation of a special wing in Odisha Police to look after offences against women and children.”

The Chief Minister said he expected that with these initiatives, quality services could be provided to women and children.

Mr. Patnaik also expressed concerns over low conviction rates. “All possible steps should be taken to enhance conviction rates by factoring in modern technology into the investigation,” he said.

He said the government was aware of the need to strengthen the civil police in the State, and in view of increasing demands for police services, six new police stations had been sanctioned, which were made functional from Wednesday.

“Further, 905 additional posts under various ranks have been sanctioned for strengthening police stations by surrendering equal number of posts elsewhere,” the Chief Minister said.