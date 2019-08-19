Odisha to conserve two of its largest lakes

The Odisha Wetland Authority has approved implementation of an integrated management plan for Chilika, country’s largest brackish water lagoon, and Ansupa, State’s largest freshwater lake, at an estimated investment of ₹180 crore.

The five-year management of lakes is intended at strengthening livelihood of thousands of fishermen relying on the two water-bodies. Besides, tourism promotion and conservation of ecology will be taken up.

Promoting tourism

During past two years, the Chilika Development Authority has managed to make 172 sq km free from encroachment which resulted in increase in fish catch by 20%.

Chilika is spread over 1,100 sq km. Lakhs of tourists visit the lake to watch endangered Irrawaddy dolphins and migratory birds during winter. About 151 villages carry out fishing, the principal livelihood for two lakh traditional fishermen. The government would spend ₹158 crore for the lake’s development.

Ansupa spread over almost 2 sq km is also the wintering ground for 32 species of migratory birds. Its calmness, scenic beauty and forest coverage behold the visitors. As many as 250 fishermen of two villages around the lake would be benefited by an investment of ₹21.23 crore.

Ansupa is famous for its sweet water fish, especially labeo bata locally known as pohala. According to the CDA, the situation has changed drastically. “The lake was sustaining from the freshwater supply during the rainy season from the Mahanadi river. With reduced inflow over the years, the lake’s hydrology has undergone serious and visible changes. The water spread area has reduced and fishery resource is almost non-existent.”