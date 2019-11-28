Odisha teacher held for selling fake BEd degrees

A teacher allegedly involved in taking lakhs of rupees from students and providing fake BEd degrees was arrested by the police in Odisha’s Malkangiri district.

According to Malkangiri town police station inspector in-charge Ram Prasad Nag, accused Arun Sen was arrested on Tuesday after three FIRs were filed against him. Mr. Sen is reported to be posted as a teacher in Udupa Primary School in the Malkangiri district.

The police have started investigation to ascertain whether he had used fake certificates for his appointment or not.

The certificates provided by Mr. Sen were in the name of universities and institutions outside Odisha, especially Bihar. “Persons like me who got a BEd certificate from Mr. Sen never appeared for any examination,” said one of the cheated youths Ganesh Sarkar.

Through RTI applications to institutions concerned, it was found that they had received fake certificates.

Mr. Sen had allegedly taken ₹1.5 lakh to ₹4 lakh in instalments from each student.

He is reported to have cheated at least 20 youths.

“He used to come to pur homes to motivate us to go for higher studies, like BEd, through distance education and collect money,” said Madhuri Biswas. Mr. Sen also took cash and online transfers into his account as well as his wife’s.

According to complainants, Mr. Sen never arranged for any classes or examinations. Later, he handed over fake certificates to them. “When we enquired, Mr. Sen said somebody else appeared for us in exams,” said M.R. Sarkar. He also claimed that he and several others like him had got government jobs by using such certificates.