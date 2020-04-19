Odisha taking steps for smooth return of migrant workers: Naveen Patnaik

The Odisha government on Sunday said it would hold discussions with the Centre and other State governments for smooth return of migrant workers after the lockdown restrictions are lifted.

Sarpanchs have been delegated the powers of district Collectors as part of the government’s proactive scientific road-map for the return of the stranded workers.

Despite the government’s allout efforts, the lives of lakhs of Odias including migrant workers, students, professionals and patients stranded in other States could not become normal, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in a video message.

“When restrictions are lifted, we will talk to the Central government and other State governments. We will make arrangements for the smooth return of all residents of Odisha. We will take help of technology. We need the cooperation of the community to handle the situation with a de-centalised and humane approach,” said Mr. Patnaik.

Emphasising on taking panchyats and local urban bodies along for a hasslefree process, the CM said, “There will be registration facility in each panchayat. Friends and family members can do registration on behalf of the returnees. All returnees will have to mandatorily undergo the 14-day quarantine. Quarantine accommodation and food have been made free with ₹2,000 as incentive upon completing quarantine.”

Mr. Patnaik said the registration and quarantine are important for the benefits of their families, society and the State.

“The State government has taken a historic decision to implement the process with a humane approach. Sarpanchs have been delegated district Collectors’ power to control the COVID-19 situation. Legal steps have been taken for this,” he said.

“Extraordinary circumstances demand extraordinary response. We will be able to handle the COVID-19 situation by empowering gram panchayats and urban local bodies. It will help provide service to people returning to the State and strengthen our fight against COVID-19,” said Mr. Patnaik.

“In the past 10 days, the positive cases have increased from 15 lakh to 23 lakh in the world and tripled in India touching the 15,000 mark and the deaths have got doubled. Similarly, the positive cases have jumped from 42 to 61 in Odisha,” said Mr. Patnaik.

“The number of COVID-19 tests has been increased by three times in the State while the positive cases have come down. This has been possible due to the cooperation and sacrifice made by all,” he said.

The panchayati raj institutions are governed by people and panchayats would only play an important role in the COVID-19 fight, Mr. Patnaik hoped.