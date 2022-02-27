Odisha STF seizes two elephant tusks

During the search, two tusks weighing 5.662 kg and incriminating material were recovered

The Special Task Force of Odisha Crime Branch police has confiscated two elephant tusks from Keonjhar district taking the number of seized tusks to 15 since 2020.

On being tipped off, a team of the STF conducted a raid along with the Karanjia forest officials on the road between village Patung and Kalanda under the Keonjhar Sadar police station on Saturday.

They apprehended one person of Keonjhar district. During the search, two tusks weighing 5.662 kg and incriminating material were recovered from him, the STF said.

According to the STF, he could not produce any satisfactory explanation in support of the possession of the tusks. The Karanjia forest division in Mayurbhanj district has been entrusted to take legal action.

Ten days ago, the STF had seized 3.5 kg pangolin scales, two leopard teeth, 29 leopard claws and 46 parakeets from one person under the Jasipur police station limits of Mayurbhanj district.

Since launching a special drive against the wildlife criminal in 2020s, the STF has confiscated 25 leopard skins, 11 live pangolins, 15 elephant tusks, 20 kg pangolin scales and 29 claws and 59 wildlife offenders have been arrested.