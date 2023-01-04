Odisha STF seizes tiger, leopard skin 

January 04, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

The Special Task Force (STF) of the Odisha police alleged that it had seized a tiger hide and leopard skin from wildlife criminals while conducting a raid in Boudh district on Tuesday.

Upon receiving reliable information, a team of the STF raided the area with the help of forest officials near Saluki Bridge.

A wildlife criminal identified as Himalaya Dash from Olanda village was arrested.

“The accused person could not produce any authority in support of possession of such tiger skin and leopard skin, for which he has been arrested. The skin would be sent to the Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun for biological examination,” said the STF.

The STF had seized the hide of another tiger from the buffer zone of the Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) while criminals were trying to sell it on December 14, 2022.