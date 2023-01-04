HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Odisha STF seizes tiger, leopard skin 

The accused person could not produce any authority in support of the possession, for which he has been arrested

January 04, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

Staff Reporter
File image for representation.

File image for representation. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Special Task Force (STF) of the Odisha police alleged that it had seized a tiger hide and leopard skin from wildlife criminals while conducting a raid in Boudh district on Tuesday.

Upon receiving reliable information, a team of the STF raided the area with the help of forest officials near Saluki Bridge.

A wildlife criminal identified as Himalaya Dash from Olanda village was arrested.

“The accused person could not produce any authority in support of possession of such tiger skin and leopard skin, for which he has been arrested. The skin would be sent to the Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun for biological examination,” said the STF.

The STF had seized the hide of another tiger from the buffer zone of the Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) while criminals were trying to sell it on December 14, 2022.

Related Topics

Orissa / wildlife / wildlife

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.