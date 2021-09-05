Odisha STF seizes over 1 kg of brown sugar, arrests one

BHUBANESWAR

05 September 2021 01:16 IST

Kolkata-based dealers smuggle heroin into Odisha, Jharkhand

The Special Task Force of the Odisha police arrested an engineering graduate and seized 1.034 kg brown sugar from him.

Based on intelligence input, a raid was conducted by team of STF, Bhubaneswar near Kumabasta Patrol Pump, Khordha. A youth identified as Manoranjan Das, a B.Tech graduate of Gurujanga, Khordha was taken into custody.

According to STF, during the search, brown sugar weighing 1.034 kg and other incriminating materials were recovered from his possession.

“The accused could not produce any valid authority in support of possession of such contraband materials, for which the accused person was arrested and forwarded to the court,” said an STF officer.

Drug menace

The drug menace has become major headache for the State police. The high valued drug such as heroin was unheard of in the State a couple years ago. But now, the drug nuisance has penetrated into villages.

On August 27, the STF had arrested a drug peddler identified as Seikh Raju of Balasore. During investigation, he was found to be a noted inter-State drug peddler. About 2 kg of brown sugar was seized from him.

Drug racketeers and smugglers based in Kolkata procure heroin from unknown sources and then they try to smuggle it into States like Odisha and Jharkhand. Often children are used to carry to narcotics by train to Odisha.

The STF has tasted good amount of success during past two years by cultivating informers on the ground. During past two years, the STF has been regularly tracking the movement of brown sugar movement.

Since 2020, the STF in a special drive against narcotic drugs has seized more than 39 kg of brown sugar and heroin. More than 100 drug dealers and peddlers have been arrested.