Odisha staring at looming cyclone

Cyclonic storm likely to move towards Odisha and north A.P. on May 10

Odisha is staring at a looming cyclone this summer as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted that a cyclonic storm is likely to move towards Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh by May 10.

The IMD issued a bulletin saying a low pressure area laid over the South Andaman Sea and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal on Friday morning.

“It is very likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a depression over southeast Bay of Bengal by May 7 evening and into a cyclonic storm over east-central Bay of Bengal by May 8 evening. It is very likely to continue to move northwestwards and reach west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts on May 10,” says the bulletin.

Under the impact of the system, light to moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at many places over the districts of coastal Odisha and heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Khordha, Puri and Jagatsinghpur.

Gale speed reaching 65-75 km per hour gusting to 85 kmph is likely to prevail over central parts of the Bay of Bengal on May 9 and galespeed reaching 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph is likely to prevail over westcentral and adjoining northwest and eastcentral Bay of Bengal on May 10.

The sea condition is likely to become high over the central parts of the Bay of Bengal on May 9 and over westcentral and adjoining northwest and eastcentral Bay of Bengal on May 19. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into deep sea area over the central Bay of Bengal on May 9 and 10.

Collectors alerted

The State government has alerted Collectors of 18 districts. The Special Relief Commissioner, in an advisory, directed them to operationalise emergency control rooms round the clock.

The priority for the district administration is to identify all vulnerable people and prepare evacuation plans. Vulnerable persons, including the old, women and children, should be shifted to designated geo-tagged shelter buildings. Field level administrations have been asked to keep cyclone-preparedness plan ready.

Odisha has faced three cyclones in the past three summer seasons. Fani, which hit the State coast in 2019, was the most devastating one among the three. Subsequently, cyclones Amphan and Yaas impacted Odisha, but they were low-intensity ones compared to Fani.