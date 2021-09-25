Odisha sounds high alert over Cyclone Gulab

Cyclone Gulab is expected to cross the coast between Odisha’s southern districts and northern Andhra Pradesh on September 26 evening.

The Odisha government on September 25 sounded a warning for Cyclone Gulab, which is expected to cross the coast between its southern districts and north Andhra Pradesh at 75-85 kmph wind speed on September 26 evening.

Though the wind speed predicted for the cyclonic storm may not prove much destructive, the associated heavy rain is likely to cause landslide and flood situation in some of southern districts.

Director-General of India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mrutyunjay Mohapatra informed the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) meeting Chaired by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba that the cyclone would mostly likely affect Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Vishakhapatnam districts of in Andhra Pradesh and Ganjam and Gajapati of Odisha.

Emphasising on all preventive and precautionary measures to combat natural disaster, Mr. Gauba that instructed the governments of the two States to make efforts to keep loss of lives to near zero and minimise damage to property and infrastructure.

“The deep depression over northwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal moved nearly westwards with a speed of 7 kmph in last 6 hours, intensified into Cyclonic Storm ‘Gulab’ (pronounced as Gul-Aab) and lay centered over northwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal, about 370 km east-southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha) and 440 km east of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh),” says an IMD Bulletin.

“The system is likely to move nearly westwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh - south Odisha coasts between Kalingapatnam and Gopalpur around evening of September 26 (Sunday),” it said.

Earlier, State Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena held video conferencing with collectors of seven districts and instructed them to immediately start preparation for evacuation process keeping the threats such as cyclonic wind, water logging, flooding and landslides in mind.

As many as 42 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force, 24 National Disaster Response Force and about 100 fire service teams have been instructed to move immediately towards southern districts, Mr. Jena said.

While Ganjam district administration has formed block-level teams comprising officials from different departments, the Gajapati district administration has cancelled leaves of all officers for two days (September 26 and 27).

In 2018, Cyclone Titli, which had hit the same region of Odisha, left many people dead in the subsequent heavy flooding and landslides. This time, seven districts Ganjam, Gajapati, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Rayagada and Kandhamal have been asked to stay alert.

The Odisha government is also keeping a close watch on flood situation in rivers such as Rushikulya, Vansadhara and Nagabaali flowing in southern districts.