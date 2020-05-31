Other States

Odisha sings to pep up COVID warriors

Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik after singing “Bandey Utkal Janani” song along with his officials at Naveen Niwas in Bhubaneswar

Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik after singing “Bandey Utkal Janani” song along with his officials at Naveen Niwas in Bhubaneswar   | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout

Millions recite Bande Utkala Janani, heeding to CM’s call

Millions of people of Odisha joined Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in reciting the patriotic song, Bande Utkala Janani, on Saturday to honour the sacrifice of COVID warriors working tirelessly to keep the State safe from the pandemic.

Maintaining social distancing, people belonging to all sections sang the song across the State at 5.30 p.m., responding to Mr. Patnaik’s call.

In a video message on Thursday, Mr. Patnaik urged the Odia people to sing Bande Utkala Janani to inspire the COVID warriors as the State’s mortality rate was one of the lowest in the world and more than 50% of the infected people had recovered and gone home.

While Mr. Patnaik stood outside his home and sang the song, government employees, police personnel, sportspersons and others came out of their offices and homes with great enthusiasm.

All political parties, including the Opposition Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party, organised programmes at which their leaders and workers sang the song.

While 73 patients recovered, taking the number to 1,050 on Saturday, 96 positive cases emerged, pushing the total to 1,819. The number of active cases stood at 760. Nine deaths have been recorded so far – seven due to COVID-19 and two due to other ailments, the Health Department said.

Soon after the song was sung, social media platforms were flooded with photographs and videos of Odia people all over the country and abroad reciting the song.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan posted a video on Twitter, showing himself singing the song with his family members. The Chief Minister responded soon, thanking Mr. Pradhan for standing in solidarity with COVID warriors. Mr. Patnaik also shared the posts of other leaders and people on different social media platforms.

Bande Utkala Janani, penned by Kantakabi Laxmikanta Mohapatra, describes Odisha’s splendid natural beauty and cultural heritage. The song came into prominence during the freedom struggle when the Odia people fought a separate State, which was created on April 1, 1936.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 31, 2020 3:45:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/odisha-sings-to-pep-up-covid-warriors/article31713376.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY