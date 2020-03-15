Odisha shuts down anganwadis, starts food delivery at doorstep

After declaring COVID-19 a disaster and closing schools till March 31, the Odisha government on Saturday ordered to shut down all anganwadi centres and deliver food entitlements of children at doorstep.

“In order to ensure entitlement of morning snacks and hot cook meals of the pre-school children of the age group 3-6 years attending anganwadi centres 25 days a month, it must be ensured that ration and eggs are provided to the mothers at their household so that there is no disruption in feeding under Supplementary Nutrition Programme,” the State Women and Child Development Department said in a notification. The government asked mothers and inspection committees to ensure distribution of ration and eggs for children.

Railways’ measures

As a precautionary measure, the East Coast Railway has decided to remove blankets and curtains from air-conditioned coaches. Additional bedsheets will be given on demand. Coaches and toilets will be continuously disinfected. Control rooms and helplines have been started at important places under East Coast Railway’s jurisdiction.

The Nandankanan Zoological Park will be closed from Sunday. All classes and hostel facilities of Central University of Odisha have been suspended until March 31.

The government has appointed Subroto Bagchi, the Chairman of Odisha Skill Development Authority, as the official spokesperson on COVID-19. He will oversee the awareness campaign.