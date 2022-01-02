Odisha sees rise in COVID-19 cases, decision to open primary classes put on hold

BHUBANESWAR

As many as 424 persons tested positive on Sunday — 42% rise in infection in 24 hours

Odisha on Sunday registered a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases prompting the State government to postpone the proposed opening of primary classes from January 3.

As many as 424 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Sunday — 42% rise in infection in 24 hours. On Saturday, 298 persons were found infected.

The daily cases crossed the 400-mark for the first time in the past two months. On October 30, the daily tally had last recorded 488 new infections.

Of the 424 reported on Sunday, a highest of 177 persons tested positive in Khordha followed by 38 in Sundargarh district.

“After COVID-19 graph plateaued for few months, it started to move vertically — similar to the trend being witnessed across India. There has been a steep rise in daily COVID-19 cases across the country. National and State’s trends are strongly correlated,” said Niranjan Mishra, State Director of Public Health.

He, however, said it was too early to call it the beginning of the third wave of the pandemic by analysing the week’s trend.

“We have, however, remained in readiness. There is high probability of cases going up sharply in the coming weeks. People need to take maximum precautions to keep the infection at bay. We should not go to markets or crowded places unless it is really urgent. Besides, using masks will help reduce the chances of getting infected,” he said.

Meanwhile, the State government has postponed the proposed opening of primary classes from Standard I to V. The classes were scheduled to open from January 3.

“The School and Mass Education department had issued notification to open classes from Standard I to V in primary schools from January 3. Accordingly, 23,000 schools would have opened from Monday,” said School and Mass Education department.

“Meanwhile, officials held deliberations with people associated with schools. Keeping the current public health situation and rise in COVID-19 situation in past two days in mind, the decision to open classes from Class I to V has been temporarily put on hold,” the department said on Sunday.

It, however, made it clear that physical classes for Class VI to Class X would continue as usual. The Summative Assessment-1 of Class X being conducted by Board of Secondary Education would begin from January 5 with adequate COVID-19 precautions.

As of now, 10,55,556 people have tested positive for COVID-19. Only 2,078 are active cases. Odisha has so reported 14 cases of Omicron variant infection.