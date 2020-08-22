Odisha sees heavy rains in August, five killed

State government asks district Collectors to submit damage assessment reports within a week

Heavy rains triggered by back-to-back low pressure areas over the Bay of Bengal in August left five persons dead and paddy crop submerged in Odisha.

The State government on Friday asked district Collectors to submit damage assessment reports within a week.

While two persons were swept away by swirling river waters, two died when wall collapsed on them. While three deaths were reported from Mayurbhanj district, one death each occurred in Balangir and Deogarh districts.

250 rescued

The Malkangiri district administration, with the help of fire service personnel, rescued 250 people in the Mathili and Kalimela blocks and shifted them to safer places. The southern district had received 62.5 mm rainfall during the past 24 hours, leading to rainwater submerging small bridges in Kangarukonda, Kanyashram and Koragunda. The Special Relief Commissioner said the Sileru river was overflowing at Mogi Point of the Motu area in Malkangiri district.

Although there was no flood threat, rivers were overflowing in Balasore, Kalahandi, Keonjhar, Nabarangpur, Jagatsinghpur and Mayurbhanj districts. Paddy crop was damaged in Khordha, Balaore and Jharsuguda districts.

Monsoon rains

The Southwest Monsoon entered Odisha on a promising note with 9.3% excess rain recorded in June. In July, the monsoon largely remained absent. A deficit rainfall of 34.9% was recorded during July.

But, the monsoon, thanks to low pressure areas over the Bay of Bengal, has been vigorous over the State during August, which registered an excess 45.2% rainfall so far. It has already wiped out the July deficit. As of now, the State has received 1.3% surplus rainfall.

Special Relief Commissioner P. K. Jena said yellow and orange warning had been issued for Malkangiri, Koraput, Sundargarh, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts. According to him, a fresh low pressure is likely to develop over the Bay of Bengal on August 23 which may cause heavy rain.