Odisha seeks simultaneous SECC, general census

The Odisha government on Saturday demanded that the Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) be conducted simultaneously with the general census in 2021.

The State Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here resolved to move the Centre with the plea to conduct a socio-economic caste enumeration along with the general census, either by inserting suitable columns in the census format or by prescribing a separate format.

It also resolved to impress upon the Central government to ensure that the enumeration details are published without any delay, said Pratap Jena, State Panchayati Raj and Law Minister, after the Cabinet meeting here on Saturday.

“This will enable the State government to accelerate the pace of development of these communities leading to inclusive growth with greater momentum. As we are commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, this will be a fitting tribute to his idea of India guided by his talisman in which the welfare of the poorest and the weakest becomes the core objective of the State,” said Mr. Jena reading out the resolution.

The Cabinet observed that no formal census, including the caste details of the population, has been done since 1931.

Unreliable data

“Unavailability of reliable and authentic data about the exact numbers of socially and educationally backward classes and other backward classes/castes, geographical areas of their spread and density has been a huge challenge in ensuring focused and outcome-specific planning,” read the resolution.

The necessity of having such data was well appreciated by the Central government as evident from the Socio-Economic Caste Census of 2011, it said.

The State Cabinet also took note of the fact that in the proposed formats for 2021 census, there is no provision to capture the details of socially and educationally backward classes and other backward classes/castes despite having done such exercise in the SECC-2011, the full data of which is yet to be released.