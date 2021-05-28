Odisha seeks PM Modi’s support on long-term cyclone mitigation projects

BHUBANESWAR

28 May 2021 13:57 IST

Naveen Patnaik apprises PM about the extent of damage caused by Yaas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the impact of Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Yaas on Odisha at Biju Patnaik International Airport here on Friday.

Governor Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan and Minister of State of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Pratap Chandra Sarangi were present at the meeting.

Mr. Patnaik apprised the Prime Minister about the extent of damage caused by Yaas on May 25, 26 and 27. The government presented before Mr. Modi an eight-minute film on the advance of the cyclone and State’s preparedness.

Advertising

Advertising

The State government assured that it would complete damage assessment in the next seven days and submit it to Centre. After the meeting, Mr. Modi went for an aerial survey of Bhadrak and Balasore districts.

Also Read PM meets Odisha CM to review Cyclone damages

Interestingly, Odisha government did not put forth any demand for financial help to carry out immediate cyclone restoration programme.

“CM informed PM that cyclone had caused extensive damage and storm surge resulted in largescale inundation. However, from State’s side we did not demand any financial assistance from Indian government on response head,” Pradeep Kumar Jena, Special Relief Commissioner, told mediapersons after the meeting.

Mr. Jena said, “the government emphasised on State’s two long-term needs in the meeting. We demanded long-term mitigation support on two heads — disaster resilient power infrastructure and coastal storm surge protection system which include measure to prevent sea erosion.”

“Disaster resilient power system means adoption of better technology and design preferably going in for underground power supply and strengthening of existing power infrastructure,” he elaborated.

Mr. Jena said, “Though we have 480-km long coastline, we have more than 1,600 km of saline embankment. Of which, about 400 to 450 km saline embankment is vulnerable as it can give protection to tidal surge of 2 to 2.5 metre. If storm surge goes beyond that height we will be unable to give protection to coastal region. The model says Balasore district could receive storm surge up to 7-8 metre high for which we want a robust protection system.”

Disaster resilient infrastructure

“We want Centre and State to share fund required for creating disaster resilient infrastructure,” said the official.

On May 1, the Centre released ₹641.6 crore in advance as the first instalment of the Central share of the State Disaster Response Fund.

In 2019, when extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani hit Odisha coast especially Puri district, the State government had come up with demand for long-term disaster mitigation plan that required ₹17,000 crore from the Centre, including ₹10,000 crore for disaster-resilient power infrastructure.

Similarly, after cyclone Amphan hit four coastal districts in 2020, Odisha had sought ₹ 20,000 crore-package from the Centre to develop disaster-resilient infrastructure.

Two days after cyclone Yaas hit, many areas of Jajpur, Bhadrak and Balasore have been submerged due to flood in two river systems – Baitarani and Subarnarekha.

“Jharkhand released water from Galidih barrage for which flow has increased in Subarnarekha River. In the morning, water level at Jamsolaghat was 50.88 metre against danger level of 49.16 metre,” said Mr. Jena.

Similarly, Yaas induced heavy rainfall in Baitarani upper catchment led to a medium flood situation in parts of Keonjhar, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Kendrapada districts.