Odisha seeks GI tag for its famed brass, bell metal products 

Multiple clusters across 28 districts in the State have been covered under the application

Satyasundar Barik BHUBANESWAR
September 08, 2022 08:34 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Odisha has sought a Geographical Indication (GI) tag for its famed brass and bell metal production processes and products which are widespread across the State.

Utkalika, which functions under the State’s Directorate of Handicrafts of Handlooms, has submitted an application with the Registrar of Geographical Indication, Chennai.

The brass and bell metal products are manufactured using brass and scrap material as the main raw material. Multiple clusters across 28 districts in the State have been covered under the application.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Manas Chandra Behera — a lecturer at the Nilamadhava Mahavidyalaya, Kantilo, and researcher on brass and bell metal — from ancient times, the artisans of Odisha knew the scientific process of preparing an alloy of zinc and brass known as bell-metal.

“The daily utility utensils are produced in artistic designs. It is a custom in Odisha to give some utility utensils of bell-metal during the daughter’s marriage. These utensils are also considered assets of a family. Utensils of various sizes and different designs cover all sorts of articles a man uses in day-to-day life,” Mr. Behera said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

He said that the artisans follow two processes of production – one by way of casting in mould and the second by constant beating to get the required size and shapes.

“Apart from utensils, artisans produce different kinds of statues such as the gods and goddesses in Balakati and Kantilo of the undivided Puri District, Bhuban in Dhenkanal District, Baidyarajpur in Cuttack District, Bellaguntha in Ganjam District, Remuna in Balasore district,” Mr. Behera said.

Earlier, GI registration in respect of Konark stone carving, Pipili Applique work and Odisha Pattachitra had been obtained. GI applications have been filed with regards to the silver filigree (Chandi Tarakasi) of Cuttack.

The Directorate of Handicrafts of Handlooms said steps were being taken to file an application for the GI tagging of Bellaguntha flexible brass fish, terracotta roof tiles of Barpalli, Bargarh, paper mache masks, Puri, straw craft, Jiral, Dhenkanal, lacquer toys, Balasore, and dhokra casting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
patent, copyright and trademark
Orissa

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app