Odisha Secretariat renamed Lok Seva Bhavan

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced in the State Assembly that the Sachivalaya or Secretariat building in Bhubaneswar will now be called ‘Lok Seva Bhavan’.

“In a democracy people are masters and we all exist to serve them,” said Mr. Patnaik while making the announcement during the budget discussion on the expenditures of the home and general administration departments.

“If our State has grown at a rate higher than the national growth rate, if the State has attracted investment worth crores of rupees, it is because of the peaceful law and order situation here,” said Mr. Patnaik.

Observing that the people of Odisha had blessed the BJD government for the fifth consecutive time because of the faith they have reposed in their governance model, Mr. Patnaik said he will continue to work hard to fulfil the aspirations of the people.

Focus on transparency

He said his government is committed to maintain transparency in administration and for that the office of the Lokayukta has started functioning since March 20 this year. The State government has taken a number of steps for modernisation and capacity building of the State Vigilance and it will take steps to pass the Police Act at the earliest, he said. The State Vigilance has registered 137 criminal cases this year so far, he added.

Stating that his government has given utmost importance to the welfare of the people, Mr. Patnaik said financial assistance is being provided to the poor and needy from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. A sum of about ₹462 crore has been received in the CMRF from different sources after the extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani hit the State.

The Chief Minister also claimed that the situation relating to Left wing extremism has improved substantially. Only a few pockets in the hilly and difficult terrains and the inter-State borders along Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh remain areas of concern, he said.