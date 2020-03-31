Odisha says 1.2 lakh migrant workers from the State are stranded outside it

The Odisha government on Monday said that about 1.2 lakh Odia migrant workers were stranded in other States.

“The State government has set up a control room led by 12 senior bureaucrats who are assigned to coordinate with their counterparts in other States. The government is making all efforts to provide assistance to all stranded Odia people,” said Subroto Bagchi, Odisha’s Chief Spokesperson on COVID-19, here.

“As of now 4,700 calls have been received from people in distress. We are in close contact with other States about the safety of [our] 1.2 lakh people. Most of them are now stranded in Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Telangana, Karnataka and Kerala,” said Mr. Bagchi.

100 or more

He also said that of the calls received through the helpline number, about 200 calls pertained to groups of 100 or more people stranded in other States. “All help is being extended to them through the respective State governments,” Mr. Bagchi said.

“It is matter of concern that people are stranded away from their home. Till the situation is normalised, they will have to wait there. All assistance is being extended to them through highly placed Odia officers and Odia organisations,” said Mr. Bagchi.

The State government had earlier announced that it would bear the expenses related to its migrant workers stranded in other States.

Meanwhile, the Naveen Patnaik government has directed government officials to treat workers from other States, who are stranded in Odisha, as guests.

18,000 in camps

Till now, about 18,000 workers from other States have been sheltered in 252 temporary camps. A 24-hour helpline number (18003456703) has been set up for them.

The State government has also set up camps to provided cooked food to the destitute and helpless. As many as 125,237 persons in 2,261 gram panchyats, and 19,886 persons in 80 towns, have been provided cooked food so far