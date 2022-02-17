Odisha rural poll: BJP comes down heavily on BJD for violence

State BJP president Sameer Mohanty led a delegation to the State Election Commissioner and urged him to ensure free and fair polling in the remaing four phases of elections

A day after Odisha witnessed large scale violence in first phase of rural poll, the State unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday came down heavily on the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) alleging that latter resorted to using muscle power to win people’s mandate.

State BJP president Sameer Mohanty led a delegation to the State Election Commissioner and urged him to ensure free and fair polling in the remaing four phases of elections to three tier panchayati raj institution. More than 100 people were injured in the poll violence on Wednesday.

Mr. Mohanty held a press conference and accused the BJD of perpetrating violence in the election. “In last election, we lost 13 party members in panchayat elections. In 2019 election, a senior BJP leader was killed in Khordha district. This election has not been an exception. The ruling party with the support of police administration has launched a reign of terror during the current election,” he alleged.

“The poll violence has reached a pinnacle. The ruling party is shamelessly distributing money to bribe voters in broad daylight. A video showing the brother of Patnagarh MLA handing over currency notes by using police vehicle had gone viral,” said the State BJP president.

“Similarly, a Minister’s daugher was seen distributing money among women by sitting with self help group members in Jharsuguda. The BJD has resorted to booth capturing which has been recorded in video. People know who is behind the electoral violence,” Mr. Mohanty said, daring the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to make the election free and fair.

Candidate’s husband missing

Meanwhile, Bharathi Rath, Samiti Sabhya candidate in Sankukei panchayat of Dhenkanal district, has registered a complaint that her husband Chinmaya Dash had gone missing. His scooter with blood stains had been seized. Family members allege that political enmity could be behind the kidnapping.

Violence was reported from Puri, Jajpur and Dhenkanal district on Wednesday. Subsequently, the State Election Commissioner sought reports from the Collectors of the three districts and asked the Director General of Police to take action against troublemakers.

As many as 14 persons have been arrested for their alleged involvment in rigging of booths in Dharmasala and Jajpur block of Jajpur district. The polling was stopped at three places of Jajpur district on Wednesday. Miscreants were seen running away with ballot boxes. Eight persons were taken into custody in connection with attack on mediapersons in Puri district.

Three persons, including Sarpanch and Samiti Sabhya candidate, were arrested under Chandpur police station in Nayagarh for distributing cash and liquor among voters. Ten litres of foreign liquor were seized from them on Wednesday. According to SEC, the polling percentage in first phase was estimated to be 77.2%.