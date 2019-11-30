Other States

Odisha ropes in IISc to skill its science, mathematics teachers

Teachers with 15 years left for superannuation to be trained

The Odisha government has chalked out a strategy to make science and mathematics teachers brush up their subject knowledge for which Indian Institute of Science, the country’s leading research institute, has been roped in.

“The government has given in-principal approval for the programme in which science and mathematics teachers working in schools and colleges will undergo training either in Bengaluru or in the State. Talent Development Centre of IISc will impart the training,” said L.N. Padhi, senior scientist at Science and Technology Department, here on Friday.

Mr. Padhi said, “We are targeting young teachers with minimum 15 years left for superannuation. If they are trained, they will certainly pass on the knowledge thus acquired to next generation.”

Teachers working under School and Mass Education department, ST and SC Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare department and Higher Education department will be asked to attend the training during summer and winter vacations. Training module and annual training calendar will be prepared soon. The training of science and maths teachers is necessary as it will shape the next generation, he said.

