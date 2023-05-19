Odisha rolls out State Dashboard aiming to usher in data-driven governance

May 19, 2023 01:53 pm | Updated 01:53 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

In a step towards to commence data-driven governance, Odisha government rolled out the State Dashboard, a data and analytics-powered platform which will streamline performance monitoring of government schemes.

Terming it as landmark initiative for transparency, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said the dashboard shares huge data with public.

“Technology has been the fulcrum of our governance model. We will continue to use the best of technology to improve the effectiveness of the governance and bring transparency to public services,” said Mr. Patnaik.

He pointed out, “the launch of the integrated Dashboard will carry forward the 5T (Teamwork, Transparency and Technology leading to Transformation) governance model. It will facilitate seamless data-driven decision-making to ensure time-bound outcomes aligned with our 5T governance model,” he said.

According to Chief Minister’ Office, the State Dashboard consists of three critical components - CM Dashboard, Department Dashboard and Administrative Action Monitoring Portal. The application appraises the performance of different administrative departments on 5T parameters.

“The standout features of this dashboard include Key Performance Indicators based performance monitoring, and a visual display of progress for timely decision-making. It showcases 30 different dashboards from 16 departments currently, with a plan to add more departments subsequently. It leverages the power of visualisation and advanced analytics to appraise the performance of departments and their schemes,” it said.

The CM component of the State Dashboard called CM Dashboard is made public so that citizens can access it through the link https://cmdashboard.odisha.gov.in/. Public participation will increase accountability among the departments and ensure more transparency in the service delivery processes.

Besides monitoring the government schemes, the dashboard offers actionable metrics on the progress of these schemes to the highest decision-making authority, the CMO said.

It pointed out that this powerful and intuitive dashboard would enable citizens to access public information with ease on policies, budget allocations and public expenditures. It will also provide the citizens with frictionless access to government services and resources, thus boosting citizen participation and engagement.

