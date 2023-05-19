ADVERTISEMENT

Odisha rolls out State Dashboard aiming to usher in data-driven governance

May 19, 2023 01:53 pm | Updated 01:53 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

Besides monitoring the government schemes, the dashboard offers actionable metrics on the progress of these schemes to the highest decision-making authority, the CMO said.

The Hindu Bureau

The Odisha government rolled out the State Dashboard, a data and analytics-powered platform which will streamline performance monitoring of government schemes. | file photo | Photo Credit: PTI

In a step towards to commence data-driven governance, Odisha government rolled out the State Dashboard, a data and analytics-powered platform which will streamline performance monitoring of government schemes.

Terming it as landmark initiative for transparency, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said the dashboard shares huge data with public.

“Technology has been the fulcrum of our governance model. We will continue to use the best of technology to improve the effectiveness of the governance and bring transparency to public services,” said Mr. Patnaik.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He pointed out, “the launch of the integrated Dashboard will carry forward the 5T (Teamwork, Transparency and Technology leading to Transformation) governance model. It will facilitate seamless data-driven decision-making to ensure time-bound outcomes aligned with our 5T governance model,” he said.

According to Chief Minister’ Office, the State Dashboard consists of three critical components - CM Dashboard, Department Dashboard and Administrative Action Monitoring Portal. The application appraises the performance of different administrative departments on 5T parameters.

“The standout features of this dashboard include Key Performance Indicators based performance monitoring, and a visual display of progress for timely decision-making. It showcases 30 different dashboards from 16 departments currently, with a plan to add more departments subsequently. It leverages the power of visualisation and advanced analytics to appraise the performance of departments and their schemes,” it said.

The CM component of the State Dashboard called CM Dashboard is made public so that citizens can access it through the link https://cmdashboard.odisha.gov.in/. Public participation will increase accountability among the departments and ensure more transparency in the service delivery processes.

Besides monitoring the government schemes, the dashboard offers actionable metrics on the progress of these schemes to the highest decision-making authority, the CMO said.

It pointed out that this powerful and intuitive dashboard would enable citizens to access public information with ease on policies, budget allocations and public expenditures. It will also provide the citizens with frictionless access to government services and resources, thus boosting citizen participation and engagement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Orissa

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US