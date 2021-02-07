Odisha revenue officials, policemen get jab

Top revenue and police officials of Odisha on Saturday flooded social media platforms with photographs of them getting jab to dispel fear. As the State began vaccinating, front-line workers, senior officials took the lead to take vaccine shots in front of their subordinates.
Director General of Police Abhay was the first among the front-line workers to take the vaccine at Cuttack. At district level, Collectors and Superintendents of Police got themselves vaccinated.
Photographs and videos were uploaded immediately on social media to do away with fear.
“There is no point to get scared. Crores of people across the world are receiving vaccine shots,” said Sudhansu Sarangi, Commissioner of Police for Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.
In Malkangiri district, where the Border Security Force personnel were deployed to fight the Left Wing Extremists, they were also administered vaccine.
